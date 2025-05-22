Organic waste treatment : Core to circular biowaste systems: The Cesaro UM 320 Mixer
As the complexity of organic waste streams grows and regulatory frameworks become increasingly stringent, the demand for advanced processing technologies is intensifying. High throughput, process reliability, and integration capability are no longer optional—they are essential. In response to these evolving requirements, Cesaro Mac Import has introduced the UM 320 industrial mixer, a robust, high-performance solution tailored to the demands of modern organic waste management.
Engineered for performance: The UM 320
At the heart of Cesaro’s offering is the UM 320, a mixer designed to deliver continuous and homogeneous blending across a broad spectrum of organic materials. Developed under license from Doppstadt and manufactured entirely in Italy, the UM 320 reflects decades of engineering expertise and a strong commitment to quality control.
Key technical features include:
- 160 kW electric drive system with turbo clutch and heavy-duty transmission (rated for 100-ton breaking loads),
- Diamond-coated lining within the mixing chamber to ensure exceptional wear resistance,
- Three-auger mixing system capable of managing diverse material consistencies, including lignocellulosic residues and digestate,
- Full accessibility through large side panels and tool replacement options for simplified maintenance,
- Digital control interface, allowing recipe customization and seamless integration with plant automation systems.
Designed for continuous operation in demanding conditions, the UM 320 provides the reliability and consistency that industrial-scale composting and anaerobic digestion processes require.
Integrated systems for circular outcomes
The UM 320 reaches its highest efficiency when deployed as part of Cesaro’s comprehensive bio-waste processing solution. This modular and scalable system includes:
- Tiger Depack technology, which separates organic fractions from contaminants such as plastics and packaging residues,
- UM 320 mixer, which ensures optimal homogenization of the clean organic fraction,
- Girasole tunnel composting units, which create controlled conditions for efficient aerobic treatment and compost maturation.
This integrated approach supports both plug-flow digestion and aerobic stabilization, delivering high-quality end products and ensuring system resilience, even when input materials vary significantly in structure and composition.
Proven versatility and environmental applications
The UM 320 is currently in use across several European facilities, demonstrating its adaptability in a variety of operational contexts. Beyond conventional biowaste treatment, it has also shown significant value in environmental remediation, where uniform blending of soil amendments and organic materials is critical to restoring degraded land.
Whether deployed for municipal organics, agricultural by-products, or contaminated soils, the UM 320 offers precise control and dependable performance.
Designed for sustainability and operational longevity
Sustainability is embedded in the UM 320’s design. Features such as easily replaceable wear components, remote diagnostics, and a comprehensive service support network contribute to a low total cost of ownership. These factors are increasingly important as the sector transitions toward circular, resource-efficient waste management models.
The Cesaro UM 320 mixer is more than just a mixing device—it is a strategic component within modern, integrated systems for organic waste valorisation. With its combination of technical sophistication, operational flexibility, and long-term durability, it represents a forward-looking solution for facilities aiming to meet both regulatory expectations and sustainability targets.
For further details and technical specifications, visit cesaromacimport.com
