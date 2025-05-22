The UM 320 reaches its highest efficiency when deployed as part of Cesaro’s comprehensive bio-waste processing solution. This modular and scalable system includes:

Tiger Depack technology, which separates organic fractions from contaminants such as plastics and packaging residues,

UM 320 mixer, which ensures optimal homogenization of the clean organic fraction,

Girasole tunnel composting units, which create controlled conditions for efficient aerobic treatment and compost maturation.

This integrated approach supports both plug-flow digestion and aerobic stabilization, delivering high-quality end products and ensuring system resilience, even when input materials vary significantly in structure and composition.