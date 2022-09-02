Can you tell us about the new Start-Up Zone?



Start-ups are young, creative, flexible and particularly stand out with their innovative solutions. This is precisely why K 2022 is dedicating a special presentation area to newcomers that specialise in the development of innovative products and solutions revolving around plastics and rubber. With 11 participants in Hall 8b, the Start-Up Zone is fully booked.



You have also expanded digital offerings. Can you talk about that?



Yes, of course. The in-person event on site has already been extended to include digital content in the run-up to the trade fair. This consolidates the leading position of K in Düsseldorf as a central communication and information platform for its industry – during the in-person event and beyond. Since April 2021, K in Düsseldorf has published its own online magazine, K-MAG. All year round and 24/7, it targets all sectors associated with K and delivers facts, news, stories and trends from the international plastics and rubber sector in German and English. All of this is also aligned with the key themes of the trade fair. K-monthly is the name of the new K newsletter. Its subscribers not only receive the most interesting news and stories from K-MAG via email on a monthly basis but also current information revolving around K in Düsseldorf and the international trade fairs. From January 2022 until the trade fair in the autumn, the monthly digital K-Talk features exciting panel discussions with a changing line-up of international participants, such as industry experts and scientists as well as representatives from user industries and specialist journalists. K-Talk provides valuable insights, focuses on the applications of plastics, flags up technological innovations and discusses important challenges for the sector. It is broadcast live via k-online.com and LinkedIn.