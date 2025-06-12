Electric vehicles (EVs) are driving a fresh wave of industrial development across ASEAN. Known for low per capita CO₂ emissions, the region is leveraging this advantage by investing heavily in EV production and supporting infrastructure.

Thailand, dubbed the "Detroit of Asia," is at the forefront—offering tax breaks and attracting players like BYD. Malaysia is following with the debut of its first domestically produced EV, the e-Mas, developed by Proton and Geely. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s dominance in nickel production is giving it an edge in EV battery manufacturing, with a US\$1 billion plant now operational. These initiatives will amplify plastics demand for components, insulation, and casings.

However, the sector faces hurdles such as battery costs, a lack of skilled labour, grid limitations, and inconsistent charging standards. The US-ASEAN Business Council underscores the importance of foreign direct investment in overcoming these barriers.