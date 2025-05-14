Recycled Plastics : Sirmax champions innovation with new focus on electrical & electronics sector
Pioneering advancement in a high-tech segment
Sirmax Group, a major player in thermoplastic compound production, is accelerating its expansion into the electrical and electronics market with the creation of a dedicated business unit. Already renowned for its presence in the automotive and household appliance sectors, the company now identifies this high-potential segment as a strategic pillar of its global growth strategy.
The new Electrical & Electronics Business Unit will focus on high-performance compounds critical for both industrial and civil applications. These include components for wiring, panels, switches, batteries, and connectors—essential in environments requiring superior thermal resistance and fire safety. Importantly, these compounds are also increasingly relevant in the development of technologies supporting artificial intelligence (AI).
Forward-thinking solutions for a fast-growing industry
"Innovation" isn’t just a buzzword for Sirmax. It’s the driving force behind its latest investment. The company plans to upgrade its R&D facilities, particularly at the San Vito al Tagliamento plant, and mirror recent expansions in its Indian hub in Palwal, where production capacity has recently doubled.
“The electrical and electronic sector will increasingly come under the control of large, strategically focused groups in the future. Today, it’s essential to operate on a global scale, have strong commercial capabilities, and be able to invest in product development,” explains Sirmax President and CEO Massimo Pavin. “This sector is set to grow, driven in part by the use of green materials derived from post-consumer plastic waste.”
To meet stringent international standards, Sirmax is scaling up production of recycled (green) grades and self-extinguishing compounds. These flame-retardant materials are vital to enhancing fire safety across a wide range of end-use applications, and the company has upgraded facilities in the U.S. and Poland to meet this growing demand.
Strategic growth backed by global reach
This targeted €3 million investment includes funding for laboratories, certifications (such as UL), and the hiring of specialized personnel. These efforts are designed not only to strengthen research capabilities but also to optimize commercial strategies across global markets.
With 13 production plants across Europe, the Americas, and Asia, Sirmax is well-equipped to leverage economies of scale and provide consistent, high-quality materials worldwide. The new business unit will be led by Alberto Priore, who brings deep industry insight to the role and will focus on emerging market trends and commercial opportunities.
Leadership rooted in global experience
Sirmax’s international presence and robust infrastructure allow it to respond quickly to customer needs and regulatory developments. The company’s commitment to integrating recycled materials and enhancing product performance illustrates how established players in the plastics and waste management industries can lead the transition toward circular, innovation-driven economies.
With its strategic expansion into the electrical and electronics sector, Sirmax is not only diversifying its market reach but also reinforcing its role as a global leader in sustainable compound solutions.