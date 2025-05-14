Sirmax Group, a major player in thermoplastic compound production, is accelerating its expansion into the electrical and electronics market with the creation of a dedicated business unit. Already renowned for its presence in the automotive and household appliance sectors, the company now identifies this high-potential segment as a strategic pillar of its global growth strategy.

The new Electrical & Electronics Business Unit will focus on high-performance compounds critical for both industrial and civil applications. These include components for wiring, panels, switches, batteries, and connectors—essential in environments requiring superior thermal resistance and fire safety. Importantly, these compounds are also increasingly relevant in the development of technologies supporting artificial intelligence (AI).