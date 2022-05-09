Specialist CHP firms deliver big results for local authority AD plant

For the owners of a local authority-owned anaerobic digestion (AD) plant, removing the responsibility for their CHP engines from a single service provider and handing it to two smaller, expert companies – including gas engine upgrading specialist Gen-C – has delivered big rewards. Not only have their CHP maintenance costs been slashed but their two MWM engines are now more reliable, easier to start and simpler to maintain, resulting in significantly increased uptime.

Flexible support

Previously, it was common for AD plant owners to tie themselves into lengthy CHP service contracts with a single, large provider to safeguard the performance and longevity of their engine. But following reports of disjointed communication, lengthy waits for engine restarts and expensive additional call-out charges, increasing numbers of plant operators are now turning to smaller, specialist firms to deliver a more flexible and cost-effective solution.



This has certainly proved the case for the operators of an AD plant situated on a local authority recycling park in Bedfordshire. The 600kW facility converts over 30,000 tonnes of kerbside-collected food waste each year into renewable energy and employs two MWM V12 CHP (combined heat and power) engines.



Unlocking the key to success

First on the agenda was gaining access to the CHP control panels, which had been locked by the previous service provider to prevent the owners from accessing them. Without direct access, effective engine management would be impossible; anytime the CHPs stalled or shut down (for example, due to a change in biogas composition or bad weather), the operators would be unable to restart them and would incur significant and costly engine downtime while they waited for an engineer to arrive.



Gen-C offered a unique solution – the supply and installation of brand-new, open-access Motortech control panels, fitted with the latest intelligent ComAp technology. This would give full control to the plant managers themselves, rather than a third-party service provider, and significantly increase engine uptime.

