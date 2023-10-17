Bunting is one of the world’s leading magnetics companies, with two manufacturing facilities in the United Kingdom. Bunting-Redditch focuses on the design and manufacture of separation and detection equipment including magnetic separators, eddy current separators, metal detectors and electrostatic separators. Bunting-Berkhamsted designs and manufactures magnets, magnet assemblies, and magnetising equipment.



Tŷ Hafanis a leading and much-loved charity that provides life-changing care and support to children with life-shortening conditions and their families who live in Wales. All the dads and uncles taking part in the challenge are supported by the hospice. The team is made up from dads who have lost children and those still whose children continue to receive care and support from the wonderful staff at the hospice.



The #BikeBoatBoot challenge is the third in a trilogy of challenges undertaken by the dads and uncles, each sponsored by Bunting. In 2018, the team completed the #5in55, climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), Cadair Idris, and Pen-y-Fan in 55 hours. In 2022, the team returned for the #10nTaff, climbing the five highest mountains in North Wales, then the five highest in South Wales, before cycling off-road 53 miles from Brecon to Cardiff. The #10nTaff was also completed in just over 55 hours.