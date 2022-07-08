Eva Kozma’s workday starts quite early at 6 a.m., when she arrives at the MA48 centre in Lobau where she checks her truck and then starts the tour by collecting “her boys”, as she calls her colleagues who ride outside the truck, at another centre. It’s always the same team working together, which she really enjoys. “You get to know each other very well. We are simply a well-coordinated team,” she explains. Depending on the tour she gets off work at around 2 p.m. Others might have difficulties with those working hours, but Eva Kozma just laughs: “I really don’t mind getting up early. And those hours are much better than anything I ever had in catering. And here I also get paid regularly.”

New appreciation for waste management

Since working for MA48 she has a different view on waste management. “Since I've been working here, I’m much better at separating waste,” she explains. “I see much more what really happens to our waste: at the city’s composting plant, for example, where the organic waste is processed and then ends up back in the gardens as compost.”

Does she think people appreciate the work she and her colleagues do? “I would say yes. People see our work and value it. Also, the majority of people try to keep Vienna clean.

Of course, there are situations, you know when cars have to wait behind the garbage truck, they can get impatient. When I see a way to let them pass, I do, and they appreciate that. But in a city that is not always possible,” the truck driver says. “But kids love us. They always watch us work and wave. They are adorable,” she laughs.



The most powerful experiences she had were during the beginning of the pandemic. Waste management employees are of course classed as key workers and thus their work never stopped. “When you drive onto the Tangente – the urban motorway is one of the busiest streets in Vienna – and there is no one else there, that’s scary,” she says, remembering the time of the first lockdown. “None of us knew what was coming and people were simply afraid. They locked themselves up in their houses. You could only see them waving out from behind their windows, like in a horror film. Also, and I have experienced this a few times, people thanked us for being so brave and being on the street. That frightened me too.” It was good to see the city come back to life, she says.

Workplace for women

She encourages other women to join the waste management sector. “Just try it!” she says, smiling. “Most probably don’t know they can. I think women also do a good job working outside the truck, taking the garbage bins there. But this really is hard physical labour. And it might be too much for most women in the long run.” Even though she loves her job, people should be aware that it is in fact hard work being part of the fleet. “You are on the streets no matter the weather. In summer when it’s 35 degrees or in winter when it’s freezing, you are always outdoors the whole day.”



What she loves best about her job? “That I can do it. That I know no matter how narrow the street, how tight the curve, and we’re talking about a few centimetres, I can drive there. I have that security now and to be honest it is really satisfying.”



About Eva Kozma

After working in sales and catering, Eva Kozma joined Vienna’s waste management department as a truck driver in 2008. On her current tours, she collects biowaste with her garbage truck. The 42 year old lives in Vienna.