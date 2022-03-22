Which technologies can advance and improve waste handling?



For food waste, using technologies such as anaerobic digestion is beneficial as this creates a biogas which can be turned into gas for heating, electricity or carbon dioxide. Where it gets more challenging is around mixed residual waste and until recently, we haven't really pushed the boundaries here. Now, we’re considering how to make this waste more stable and succeeding in using biotechnology to treat the organic fraction and generate other chemicals from the plastic fraction.



The most exciting are those technologies – such as Advetec’s – that seek to create greater value out of the waste we generate. By treating waste, we are able to create a material that has an inherently higher value and can go into further processing to create substitute fuels, for example.



In the UK the Treasury plans to end the use of low taxed red diesel for the waste management sector. Critics fear this will not push the transition to more sustainable fuel sources but only add to costs. What do you think?



It's happened very quickly and in the short term, there will be waste collectors and handlers pushing that cost straight back down onto the customer. The margins are fairly narrow in some of these sectors, so where else is it going to go?



That said, this will create an incentive to be greener – we’ve already seen fleets of electric vehicles or hydrogen powered vehicles for waste collection and long-distance lorries changing to use bio fuels. Also, with the advent of clean air zones in cities, there is increasing pressure to adapt. This will help accelerate that move, though it might have been better to have a planned transition rather than jumping straight from A to D!



And not just that, operators cannot solely focus on updating vehicles and fuels but must also rethink how they treat and process mixed residual waste – particularly given the fact the recent announcement that the government aims to halve it by 2042. Now’s the time to explore how green technology can help them plug this financial gap. Through improving practices, they can enhance their customers’ ESG strategies, which can lead to more favourable terms in contracts and help fix costs.



It’s also said that the solution to the waste problem lies upstream of the bin. How do we push improved product design and improve business accountability?



It requires businesses to think more carefully about the implications of their design decisions– that means considering the materials used, the product’s functionality, how its packaged and its use after the end of life - and the environmental impact of each stage. Too often products are designed to look good at great cost to the environment. Also, the price on materials such as oil-based plastic needs to be a lot higher. There needs to be a tax on them to encourage manufacturers and designers to look for alternative materials that could be more sustainable.



Upstream of the bin there are of course also the consumers. We still live in a throw-away society. How can that change?



Changing human behaviour is extremely difficult and it's not going to change for a number of years. It all starts with education – in schools, from local authorities, among businesses. We have to bear in mind that we are a small part of the global population – we're all at different stages. Therefore, we must make it as easy as possible to do better – from initial design, to businesses taking more accountability, to improved recycling systems. Only when all work in harmony will we see real change.