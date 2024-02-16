It all began in 1986, when the Managing Director's father and a childhood friend decided to collect, process and convert plastics in order to obtain valuable new materials. At the time, such measures were still viewed with extreme scepticism. On their voyage of discovery through this unknown territory, they became personally acquainted with the challenges of plastics recycling. These initial endeavours laid the foundations for a company that would become a leader in environmental solutions in Spain.



"Initially, we sorted the bottles by colour. Later, the bottles were labelled, which made things a little more difficult. Then the labels became sleeves that wrapped around the entire bottle. This made it more complicated and we looked for help," says Juanjo Sánchez



The start of the collaboration with STEINERT marked a turning point for INSERPLASA. As Juanjo Sánchez, the son of one of the founders, recalls, the process was as challenging as it was rewarding. With the introduction of modern sorting technologies from STEINERT, INSERPLASA succeeded in setting new standards in the efficiency and quality of its operations. The new technology did not simply improve the situation, but changed it so fundamentally that INSERPLASA was able to position itself at the forefront of the recycling industry.