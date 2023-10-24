To meet market demands, the Sirmax Group is not slowing down on investments and is boosting production at its international plants. After dedicating an entire production line to its polypropylene-based flame-retardant compound at its US facility in Anderson (Indiana), Sirmax has turned to the two plants in India, a joint venture with the Tipco Group (Autotech-Sirmax India Pvt. Ltd.). Two major expansion projects are planned here. The first involves upgrading the existing Palwal plant.

New investments in machinery were unveiled last month with the installation of advanced, high-speed, high-yield extruders, along with laboratory equipment. The production space will be expanded by approximately 7,000 square meters for a capacity increase of 15ktpa (thousand tons per year). There will be an additional 4 lines, along with new warehouses and automated material handling systems. This will lead to a total plant production capacity of more than 30ktpa. The second project involves the construction of a new greenfield plant in southern India, near the Bangalore-Hosur region. Land has already been acquired where the third Indian plant – Sirmax’s 14th globally – will be built, bringing the Group's total production capacity in India to more than 82ktpa. The company's new expansion, for which a total investment of about €6 million (500 million Indian rupees) is planned, will not only contribute to the development of the local community by creating jobs, but will also help meet the demand for Autotech-Sirmax materials in the electric mobility, electrical & electronic components, and appliance sectors.

"I am very proud of the expansion projects in India," adds President Pavin. "These actions will consolidate the partnership between Sirmax and the Tipco Group and lay the foundation for even greater future growth than we have experienced thus far. Upgrading of the Palwal site and building the new plant, which will be ready by 2026, will enable us to further strengthen our position in the Indian and Southeast Asian markets."Sirmax will not just be sharing product news at Fakuma. The Group has just received the UL Yellow Paper HB certification. This prestigious accreditation is issued by Underwriters Laboratories and guarantees the flame a specific behavior of a plastic material following laboratory tests. Fire resistance tests were carried out on Green Isofil and Green Isoglass (two product families with different percentages of recycled plastic) for the home appliance sector. Sirmax is among the first companies to bring UL certification to the appliance sector and to have Yellow Paper certified recycled material suitable for home appliances. Materials that are easily used and extended for other sectors and applications.

About Sirmax Group: Sirmax Group, with headquarters in Cittadella (Padua), is the leading independent European manufacturer, and among the top global manufacturers, of polypropylene compounds, engineering polymers, post-consumer compounds and bio-compounds used across all sectors: automotive, household appliances, power tools, electrical & electronics, construction, and furniture. Active since the 1960s, today Sirmax boasts 13 production plants: Six in Italy (Cittadella, Tombolo, Isola Vicentina, San Vito Al Tagliamento, Salsomaggiore Terme, and Mellaredo di Pianiga), two in Poland (2006-2019), one in Brazil (2012), two in the US (2015-2020) and two in India (2017). Sirmax also has a sales office in Milan, Italy, and other branches in France, Spain, and Germany. Sirmax has acquired significant market shares in Europe, North and South America and Asia, and has become a global player on the international market. In 2022, the Sirmax Group had a turnover of €501 million and employed 850 people worldwide.