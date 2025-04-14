Visitors to the TOMRA stand will also hear about the company's deep learning based wood sorting technology by material type, GAINnext™. While X-TRACT™ effectively separates contaminants from waste wood, GAINnext™ takes sorting granularity to the next level by identifying objects by their shape, size and visual characteristics, enabling the differentiation between different types of wood or wood composites.

TOMRA was the first to introduce deep learning sorting technology for waste wood recycling in 2021, initially with a high-throughput application for sorting wood chips by type. Since then, the GAINnext™ technology, trained by TOMRA's experts using thousands of photos, has evolved to meet the growing market demand for advanced wood sorting solutions. GAINnext™ now enables a wide range of wood recycling applications, including precision sorting of different wood species and composites. It can distinguish between unprocessed wood (Wood A) and processed wood (Wood B) such as OSB, particleboard and coated materials. It can also recover high purity MDF for MDF-to-MDF processing. The purity of recycled wood from complex C&D waste can also be improved by identifying and removing large objects up to 400mm.

Jose Matas, Head of Waste Emerging Segments at TOMRA Recycling, comments: "We look forward to showcasing the future of wood recycling at LIGNA 2025. We understand the critical importance of 24/7 uninterrupted operations for our customers and with the latest advancements in our X-TRACT™, we are now even better equipped to support the industry. In addition, the combination of X-TRACT™ and GAINnext™ delivers an unprecedented level of purity, resulting in near virgin quality recycled wood and ultimately new profitable revenue streams for our valued customers.