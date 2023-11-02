Austrian-headquartered UNTHA shredding technology has appointed a new global marketing director, as the engineering specialist plans a significant growth over the next five years.



Katie Mallinson joins the €80m turnover company following almost 15 years working with the business as a supplier. Until recently, she was managing director of global communications firm Scriba PR, which she founded in 2013.



Now a permanent member of the UNTHA team, her role is to support the continued expansion of UNTHA in new and existing territories.



The internationally-recognised brand — with 20,000 sqm production facility, service competence centre and technology hub in Salzburg — already has established operations in Austria, Germany, the UK, Poland, North America, Iberica, and Türkiye, plus a continually-growing presence in Italy, France, South America, and Australia, to name just a few.



With more than 15,000 shredders installed worldwide — and counting — the goal now is to strengthen UNTHA’s global marketing strategy, with the creation of an enhanced communications plan for all subsidiaries, the provision of mentoring and development opportunities for existing colleagues, and the appointment of local marketing coordinators in UNTHA’s increasing number of territories.



Commenting on the appointment, UNTHA’s chief customer officer Christoph Walchhofer said: “The world around us is changing rapidly – and with it, the desires and needs of our customers. To remain on a successful path, it is crucial to respond quickly to these changes. I am therefore very proud that we were able to bring Katie —a highly experienced marketing expert — on board.



“Her appointment signifies our ongoing commitment to getting closer to the customer, regardless of location — thinking globally, but acting locally. We know the market opportunity is growing, but as we think about our own expansion plans, it is important that we further understand what our customers really need from us.



“That’s when we can really drive innovation, help our customers achieve new things with our machines, and better engineer a sustainable future that benefits the environment, our businesses, and our people alike.”



Katie will be based in the UK, with a visiting role to UNTHA’s different global teams.



She added: “I’ve worked closely with UNTHA since 2009, beginning with a UK focus and gradually expanding my knowledge across the growing organisation. I look forward to collaborating with the marketing specialists within the team — as well as the partners and new colleagues who will also prove critical to our plans — so we can grow a world-class communications approach.



“This is not just about creating new sales leads. It’s about continually working with the industry, to break new boundaries. UNTHA has already excelled for 50 years — now we’re looking at the next 50!”