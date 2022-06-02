40-Year Old Hillhead Still Attracts Bunting

Bunting is one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of magnetic separators, eddy current separators, metal detectors and electrostatic separators. The Bunting European manufacturing facilities are in Redditch, just outside Birmingham, and Berkhamsted, both in the United Kingdom.

Bunting started exhibiting at Hillhead under the name of ‘Master Magnets’ in the 1980s. Both Magnetic Separators and Industrial Metal Detectors have evolved since 1982, becoming stronger, lighter and more efficient. Hillhead 2022 provides the perfect platform to showcase the latest metal separation technology including the ElectroMax and ElectroMax Plus Overband Magnets.

The development of the ElectroMax Overband Magnet followed user requests for stronger and lighter Overband Magnets for mobile plant. As one of the world’s largest producers of Permanent Overband Magnets for mobile crushers and screens, companies turned to Bunting to design a light and powerful electromagnetic version. When compared with Permanent Overband Magnets, the air-cooled ElectroMax Overband Magnet has an average increase in magnetic power of 185% matched by a weight reduction of 25%. The ElectroMax-Plus further increases the magnetic power of the ElectroMax by at least another 105%. Since the magnetic separator’s launch, the ElectroMax is proving popular with mobile equipment manufacturers and users, as well as static plant suppliers and operators (i.e., quarries and recycling plants).