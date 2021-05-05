EVs will be vital in reducing air pollution and meeting climate change goals. To achieve this, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that global EV stock will need to grow by 36% a year, reaching 245 million vehicles in 2030.

While EVs do not emit CO2, lithium-ion batteries are made from raw materials such as cobalt, lithium and nickel. The mining of many of these materials can raise ethical and environmental concerns and some of these metals could face a global shortage given potential battery demand.

Additionally, while nearly all - 99% - of lead batteries are recycled, few lithium ion batteries are. According to some estimates, the rate could be less than 5%.

This is in part because lithium ion batteries can be costly and difficult to recycle. As a recent article in Wired put it: "while you can re-use most parts in EVs, the batteries aren’t designed to be recycled or reused." Once in landfills, metals from the batteries can contaminate both water and soil.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that the automotive battery capacity available for repurposing will grow by 560% by 2030. With rapidly expanding demand, batteries present a serious waste-management challenge.

These gaps show a growing need for better processes to manufacture and dispose of batteries as well as better ways to preserve virgin materials. Here are five organizations offering solutions.