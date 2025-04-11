Eggersmann with a surprise at bauma : BLUE SELECT 15.44 trommel screen machine presented
With the BLUE SELECT 15.44, Screenbee's 15.44 trommel screens are now available in the colours of Eggersmann Recycling Technology. This licensing agreement was solemnly announced by the managing directors of the companies involved at the opening of the exhibition. We have been looking for a suitable screening machine for our Eggersmann IMPAKTOR and the BLUE SELECT 15.44 is the perfect addition", explains Pascal Petermann, Managing Director of Eggersmann IMPAKTOR GmbH. We can now offer a complete solution for mobile crushing and screening in the same price-performance class. With the Eggersmann IMPAKTOR, the company had already announced that it was expanding the Eggersmann brand product portfolio to include an entry-level solution for mobile crushing and screening. Tomasz Łukasz Salamon, Managing Director of Screenbee Engineering sp. z o.o., sees the cooperation as an opportunity to expand his company's market position: 'Eggersmann Recycling Technology is one of the world's leading full-service providers in recycling. For us, this cooperation means opening up completely new markets.
Affordable through innovation
The BLUE SELECT 15.44 is a compact trommel screen in the 4-metre class. From pre-shredded materials such as waste wood, construction, green or household waste to compost, glass, soil and plastics, the BLUE SELECT 15.44 is suitable for separating a wide range of materials. The machine has a low cost basic configuration with a number of upgrade options available. These include a lighting package consisting of two LED lights, extra-long fine-grain belts for extra-high piles, a stone grid for heavy debris and a hopper extension for more volume and easier material feed.
As well as being available with a hook lift, the machines are also available on tracks or on a trailer. All versions have an identical screening machine body, which can then be mounted on the appropriate base frame or simply used as a stationary machine, as required. This concept significantly reduces production costs and is very customer friendly as the machine can be converted at any time without the need for a workshop visit. All models are hybrid and can run on either diesel or electricity.
The third innovation in three months
The licence agreement with Norbert Hammel for the Eggersmann IMPAKTOR was only announced in February. This was followed in March by the launch of the Eggersmann C 14: the world's first top-mounted shredder for containers and skips to optimise volume before transport. With the BLUE SELECT 15.44, Eggersmann Recycling Technology continues on this path of low-cost entry-level solutions.