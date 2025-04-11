The BLUE SELECT 15.44 is a compact trommel screen in the 4-metre class. From pre-shredded materials such as waste wood, construction, green or household waste to compost, glass, soil and plastics, the BLUE SELECT 15.44 is suitable for separating a wide range of materials. The machine has a low cost basic configuration with a number of upgrade options available. These include a lighting package consisting of two LED lights, extra-long fine-grain belts for extra-high piles, a stone grid for heavy debris and a hopper extension for more volume and easier material feed.

As well as being available with a hook lift, the machines are also available on tracks or on a trailer. All versions have an identical screening machine body, which can then be mounted on the appropriate base frame or simply used as a stationary machine, as required. This concept significantly reduces production costs and is very customer friendly as the machine can be converted at any time without the need for a workshop visit. All models are hybrid and can run on either diesel or electricity.