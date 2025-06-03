In Switzerland, PET bottle collection is centrally organized by PET-Recycling Schweiz, and AGIR serves as a processing partner. Located in Zurich near the city center, AGIR’s facility is ideally positioned to support the logistics of the recycling association. Traditionally focused on gravel extraction and concrete production, AGIR’s entry into plastic recycling marks a significant diversification of its operations.

Switzerland does not have a deposit system in place. However, Switzerland has a functioning (entirely voluntary) PET recycling system* and the country’s PET recycling rate has an incredible percentage of 83%. “We receive PET bottles from supermarkets and other collection points, where they are returned voluntarily and free of charge by consumers. These bottles are then collected, compressed, or sorted into loose bags and delivered to our plant,” explains Benedikt Bader, Operations Manager and Head of PET Recycling at AGIR AG.

The facility’s sorting process also includes color separation of PET bottles, with a key requirement being that bottles remain undamaged during sorting—an important factor for manufacturers aiming to reuse bottles in food-grade applications.

Currently, AGIR delivers material to two key locations in Switzerland where PET is further processed. “Our goal is to maintain a closed-loop system in Switzerland ensuring that each bottle is returned to the market as a new recycled PET product,” Bader adds.

With a growing population, Switzerland is expected to produce increasing volumes of PET waste. AGIR is well-positioned to meet this demand. Although the plant was initially designed for a single-shift capacity of 40 tons, it has achieved a peak performance of up to 70 tons per shift. “With two or three shifts, we could process half to three-quarters of Swiss PET volume through our facility,” notes Benedikt Bader.