Dioxins are formed during the combustion of biomass and other materials containing chlorine. However, since the nineties, the air pollution control systems of WtE power plants are provided activated carbon injection and particle capture that have decreased dioxin emissions by one thousand times. Therefore, I was surprised by the Zero Waste Europe report and I searched and found the original ToxicoWatch study commissioned by ZWE. They studied the Kaunas WtE power plant in Lithuania. (200,000 tpy, designed by JFE of Japan). Eggs were sampled for dioxins at six locations within a three-kilometer radius of the WtE. Five were below the EU standard of 3 pg TEQ dioxins/gram of fat. One location (#6, upwind of prevailing winds for the plant and 300 m from other sampling locations) was six times higher than the EU standard. There was no explanation in the ToxicoWatch report for this; only the note "it should be investigated by further research". One problem with this detailed study is that it does not show what is the background level of dioxins in Lithuanian eggs far away from any WtE plant.



I found in the literature a review of dioxins in free-range/organic eggs in five European countries. It had received over one hundred citations and reported (Table 3) dioxin concentrations in eggs ranging from 0.4 to 19 pg TEQ per gram of fat.