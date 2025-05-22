Ecomondo 2025 : AI and innovation at the heart of the ecological transition
Ecomondo, organized by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), has become a vital platform for aligning economic growth with environmental responsibility. The 28th edition will serve as a global hub, facilitating collaboration between industries, institutions, and research bodies to develop inclusive, ethical growth models.
"Ecomondo 2025," explains Alessandra Astolfi, IEG’s Global Exhibition Director of the Green & Technology Division, "will occupy 30 halls covering 166,000 square meters of exhibition space. Due to synergy with the Italian Trade Agency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), delegations from all over the world are expected to attend in collaboration with 80 international sector associations, confirming the event’s role as Europe’s leading appointment on the latest innovative models of circular economy."
The event continues to expand its international reach, with 2025 focusing on key markets such as Germany, Spain, Poland, Serbia, Turkey, and the Netherlands, as well as North African countries including Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and the Middle East.
Digitalization & AI driving the transition
Ecomondo’s Innovation District will spotlight digital transformation tools such as Artificial Intelligence and Digital Twin technologies. These will be instrumental in accelerating the ecological transition, offering solutions for predictive resource management, advanced recycling, and environmental monitoring.
Themes will also include satellite technology for climate impact monitoring, new packaging designs that minimize environmental impact, and industrial decarbonization strategies tailored to textiles, energy, construction, and WEEE sectors.
New skills for a new economy
The Green Jobs & Skills focus is more prominent than ever, supported by an expanded Start-Up & Scale-Up area. This segment emphasises training and employment opportunities in emerging sectors of the regenerative and circular economy, making Ecomondo a launchpad for future green professionals.
Among the highlights will be the Lorenzo Cagnoni Award for Green Innovation, honouring trailblazing technologies that reshape how resources are recovered and reused across industries.
Design with purpose: Sustainability by design
The emphasis on eco-design and recycling will permeate themed areas like the Paper District and Textile District, which explore sustainable design for paper and fashion. Circular Healthy City and the Blue Economy District will highlight systemic change in urban environments and marine ecosystems, respectively.
Ecomondo will also co-host SAL.VE, the biennial Exhibition of Ecological Vehicles, in partnership with ANFIA, further expanding the event’s reach into sustainable mobility solutions.
A thought leadership platform
Beyond the exhibition, a rich program of conferences and roundtables curated by the Technical-Scientific Committee will explore topics such as regulatory frameworks, the Next Generation EU plan, finance, communication, and environmental restoration. Special attention will be paid to ecological transition strategies in Africa and the Mediterranean, including the Mattei Plan.
With its ever-expanding scope, Ecomondo 2025 is not just an industry event—it is a strategic accelerator for sustainability innovation and global collaboration.
WMW is a media partner of Ecomondo.