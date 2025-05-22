Ecomondo, organized by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), has become a vital platform for aligning economic growth with environmental responsibility. The 28th edition will serve as a global hub, facilitating collaboration between industries, institutions, and research bodies to develop inclusive, ethical growth models.

"Ecomondo 2025," explains Alessandra Astolfi, IEG’s Global Exhibition Director of the Green & Technology Division, "will occupy 30 halls covering 166,000 square meters of exhibition space. Due to synergy with the Italian Trade Agency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), delegations from all over the world are expected to attend in collaboration with 80 international sector associations, confirming the event’s role as Europe’s leading appointment on the latest innovative models of circular economy."

The event continues to expand its international reach, with 2025 focusing on key markets such as Germany, Spain, Poland, Serbia, Turkey, and the Netherlands, as well as North African countries including Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and the Middle East.