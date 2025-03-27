Shredding solutions : Eggersmann unveils revolutionary volume optimiser – A global first for containers and skips
Reducing transport costs
The aim is to reduce costly transport journeys and the associated CO2 emissions. This is achieved by shredding directly where the material is produced - without any intermediate steps. Transport costs and CO2 reduction are important issues in recycling. In terms of sheer weight, much more could often be stored in containers or skips, but heterogeneous material leads to voids in many types of waste,' says Managing Director Karlgünter Eggersmann, explaining the idea behind the new product. This is exactly the problem we want to solve with the Eggersmann C 14. The new single-shaft shredder is an attachment for containers, skips and L-shaped bricks. This concept is not only interesting for recycling centres or collection points. There are also many companies where industrial and commercial waste is collected for transport. Contractors, container service providers, construction companies and landscape gardeners can also benefit significantly from a reduction in volume,' explains Pascal Petermann, who is responsible for the Eggersmann C 14. That's why we see the Eggersmann C 14 as a cost-effective solution for everyone's daily shredding needs. In contrast to other Eggersmann machines, it is not specifically designed for the high throughput requirements of professional shredding in the recycling industry. This is also reflected in the particularly simple operating concept.
Compact - flexible - cost-effective
The Eggersmann C 14 is designed for universal pre-shredding and effectively reduces the volume of a wide range of waste types, from waste wood to tyres, roots, plasterboard and green waste. The Eggersmann C 14 can even crush stones and concrete (without reinforcement). As a contractor, I immediately think of the practical applications for renovations and refurbishments. Floors, ceiling panelling, insulation - there is already so much non-mineral construction waste that can now simply be crushed by the colleagues themselves on the construction site,' adds Eggersmann (the Eggersmann Group also includes a 'construction' division with three construction companies and its own precast concrete plant; Karlgünter Eggersmann is also President of the NRW Construction Association).
The Eggersmann C 14 offers flexibility not only in terms of material, but also in terms of transport: it is so compact and robust that it can easily be transported in an empty skip or on a trailer. The two support arms on each side can be conveniently folded in. In addition, all four arms are adjustable in width and have a universal mounting with castors, which allows individual positioning over skips or containers. This means that the Eggersmann C 14 can be precisely aligned depending on the fill level. Positioning itself is very easy using a wheel loader, crane or forklift. Loading can also be done with a wheel loader or crane. If a sufficiently high platform is available, the material can also be loaded by hand. The whole concept is patent pending.