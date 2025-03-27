The Eggersmann C 14 is designed for universal pre-shredding and effectively reduces the volume of a wide range of waste types, from waste wood to tyres, roots, plasterboard and green waste. The Eggersmann C 14 can even crush stones and concrete (without reinforcement). As a contractor, I immediately think of the practical applications for renovations and refurbishments. Floors, ceiling panelling, insulation - there is already so much non-mineral construction waste that can now simply be crushed by the colleagues themselves on the construction site,' adds Eggersmann (the Eggersmann Group also includes a 'construction' division with three construction companies and its own precast concrete plant; Karlgünter Eggersmann is also President of the NRW Construction Association).

The Eggersmann C 14 offers flexibility not only in terms of material, but also in terms of transport: it is so compact and robust that it can easily be transported in an empty skip or on a trailer. The two support arms on each side can be conveniently folded in. In addition, all four arms are adjustable in width and have a universal mounting with castors, which allows individual positioning over skips or containers. This means that the Eggersmann C 14 can be precisely aligned depending on the fill level. Positioning itself is very easy using a wheel loader, crane or forklift. Loading can also be done with a wheel loader or crane. If a sufficiently high platform is available, the material can also be loaded by hand. The whole concept is patent pending.