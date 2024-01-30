Eldan Recycling, a leader in the provision of high-quality recycling solutions since 1956, and Picvisa Machine Vision Systems, a front-runner in optical separation technology, have announced a historic partnership. This alliance is set to reshape the landscape of the recycling industry, combining Eldan's vast experience with Picvisa's innovative machine vision technologies.

Eldan Recycling has been a dominant force in the recycling industry, offering a wide array of recycling solutions for various materials such as non-ferrous, refrigerators, industrial waste and municipal solid waste. With a robust portfolio that includes the installation of over 1200 complete systems and 8100 individual machines worldwide, Eldan has cemented its position as a global powerhouse in recycling equipment offering solutions mainly in the tyre, cable, electronic waste and NF areas.

Picvisa, a part of Calaf Grup, brings to the table 20 years of excellence in the design, manufacture, and supply of optical separation equipment for material sorting and waste recovery mainly in the Glass, Plastic packaging and Textile sectors. Their recent certification as a Bcorp emphasizes their commitment to sustainability and innovation in all aspects of their operations.



The partnership is a strategic response to the evolving needs of the recycling market. It represents a significant leap forward, allowing Eldan to integrate Picvisa's unique optical sorting technology into its processes. This collaboration will result in the development of new lines of sorting equipment - the MPS and SPS, tailored for efficient sorting in various applications, particularly in WEEE, NF, and mixed metal scrap systems.

This move not only solidifies Eldan's position as a comprehensive provider in the recycling industry but also enhances Picvisa's global reach and influence in markets where Eldan is well established. The introduction of MPS and SPS demonstrates the companies' joint commitment to innovation, offering solutions that are both sustainable and technologically advanced.