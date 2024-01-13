Fornnax Technology, a renowned pioneering force in the industry of tyre recycling solutions, has yet again demonstrated its commitment to excellence by attaining the prestigious Best Tyre Recycling Industry Supplier Award at the Recircle Awards 2023. The award ceremony, a highlight of the Futurmotive Expo & Talks Event held in Bologna, Italy on Thursday, November 16, 2023, celebrated industry leaders and innovators contributing significantly to sustainable practices in the tire recycling sector.

The award is evidence of Fornnax's continuous commitment to using its cutting edge fleet of machinery to push the envelope of innovation in tyre recycling technology. Intending to transform the sector and tackle the worldwide issue of tyre waste, Fornnax has constantly proven its dedication to ecological sustainability and the concepts of the circular economy.