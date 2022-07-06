Healix recycles ghost nets : Ghost(net)buster in the Netherlands

Jul 6, 2022
Reading time: about 2 minutes
So-called ghost nets, left-over, floating fishing nets and ropes, pollute the world’s oceans. Dutch founder Marcel Albert started company Healix to collect and recycle them. With the help of shredder expert WEIMA.
962589990 ghost net, marine debris, net, rubbish, trash, ocean debris Fishing net stuck on a coral reef
© Getty Images/iStockphoto

With commissioning of the Healix recycling center in Maastricht, the Netherlands, founder Marcel Alberts has declared war on so-called Ghost Nets. These are left-over, floating fishing nets and ropes that pollute the world’s oceans – which are unfortunately all too familiar from the unforgettable photos of sea turtles or other sea creatures caught up in them. Using state-of-the-art technology for plastics recycling, the aim is to turn this linear waste into a product on-site and create a circular economy. At the forefront of the process chain is a WEIMA W5.22 single-shaft shredder with hydraulic drive.

983150148 critically endangered, ghost net Andaman Sea, Thailand - August 12 2017: This rare Critically Endangered Hawksbill Sea Turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata) is entangled in discarded fishing net aka ?Ghost nets?. Classified by the IUCN as facing an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild in the immediate future. The animal has been found alive but without help would perish. A fisherman uses a knife to cut the animal free. Ghost nets have a devastating effect on marine life, as can be seen here. The turtle, was released by the photographer after this image was taken. The location is Phi Phi islands in the Andaman Sea, Krabi, Thailand.

Animals such as sea turtels get caught up in the left-over fishing nets that pollute the ocean.

- © Getty Images

The vision

The visionary Marcel Alberts was increasingly aware of the marine plastic problem and decided to do something about it. The smart entrepreneur from Maastricht previously gained two decades of valuable experience in the fiber and textile industry, which he can use to his advantage for his project that is very close to his heart. Then in 2020 he founded Healix.

Plastic problem: ghost nets

His idea is both simple and ambitious: Collecting discarded and broken nets, ropes and cords from fishing and farming to recycle them. Unfortunately, there are more than enough of them. Healix states that ghost nets account for at least 30 percent of the great pacific garbage patch. That's the size of France – times three.

Recycled fiber products

Abandoned plastic fibers, mostly PP and HDPE, procured from national collection centers are used to create something new. The plastic waste includes fishing nets, packaging products such as big bags, ropes, particularly tear-resistant yarn and other fiber-based materials from the agricultural industry

Customer Story, Einwelle, WKS, WKS 2200, WKS2200, customer, customer visit, einwellen-zerkleinerer, einwellenzerkleinerer, fishing, healix, nets, single shaft, single shaft shredder, single-shaft, single-shaft shredder, w serie, w-serie, w-series, w5, w5 serie, w5 series, w5-serie, w5-series, w5.22, w5serie, w5series, wserie, wseries

The shredded ghost nets are used to create something new.

- © WEIMA

Not even two years passed from the original idea to commissioning of the recycling center. According to Healix, the investment amount was around ten million EUR. A proper flagship start-up that even Frans Timmermans became aware of in his green Deal Climate Commissioner role. He, therefore, attended the opening as a special guest.

Albert’s goal of annually transforming up to 6,000 tons of marine plastic into granulate with Healix is also a signal towards the rest of the economy and society. "With a great deal of courage, commitment, and the right technology partners, we have come a little closer to the dream of a circular economy and a climate-neutral continent," says Albert.

Post Date
Jul 6, 2022
Last Update
Jul 6, 2022