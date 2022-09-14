HML recycle a wide range of metals including an established cable recycling plant and a new line for handling shredded perfume bottle tops. On the cable recycling plant, HML use two Permanent Overband Magnets to remove ferrous metals including steel after primary shredding. One Overband Magnet is positioned across a vibratory feeder, where the vibration liberates entrapped material to enable to cleaner separation of magnetic metals. The second Overband Magnet removes steel and other magnetic metals from a 98%-rich shredded copper cable mix to protect a granulator. Mounted above the granulator feed conveyor handling up, the Overband Magnet lifts and removes potentially damaging steel.

HML have recently installed a new line for the recycling of shredded perfume bottle tops. The mix includes both ferrous and non-ferrous metals, which are removed using a Bunting Metal Separation Module. In operation, the shredded material is fed via a conveyor onto a Vibratory Feeder. The Feeder evenly spreads the material before feeding at a steady rate onto a high-strength Permanent Drum Magnet, which separates any magnetic material. A Drum Magnet has a fixed magnet element mounted inside a rotating non-magnetic shell. Any ferrous metal or magnetic particle is attracted and held to the surface of the rotating Drum Magnet shell before being transported and deposited underneath in a collection area.