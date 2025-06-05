A lot of our work as designers is about replicating our existing knowledge of common plastics and processes but now having to think about it in a responsible, sustainable way. Instead of electroplating plastics to create shiny premium finishes, for example, we might use some sort of recycling-compatible process instead, where the end result is very similar, if not identical, to the original way of doing things. But do we simply want to replicate what we have always done (metallised plastics, shiny surfaces) in a more sustainable way? Or do we actually want to do things differently, capturing the imaginations of consumers and getting them excited about a new way of doing things? From a strictly environmental point of view, progressive aesthetics are less of a concern so long as everything is achieved in a more responsible way. But are we missing a big opportunity to do something actually very different? Shouldn’t we challenge expectations of what is good and desirable CMF (colour, materials & finishes)?

We’ve long accepted that materials like wood and metal carry their own natural imperfections—knots in timber, patinas on brass or copper—and we even celebrate them as marks of authenticity, age, and beauty. So why don’t we do the same with injection-moulded plastics?

Some pioneering brands are starting to rewrite the aesthetic of plastic. The Microsoft Xbox Remix Special Edition Controller is a perfect example. Made from post-consumer recycled plastics, its surface shows subtle swirls, flow lines, and colour variations—visible traces of the recycled content. Instead of covering these “defects,” Microsoft chose to manifest them, making each controller visibly unique.

The Steelcase Perch stool takes this idea further. Produced from hard-to-recycle e-waste plastics, its finish is full of colour inconsistencies and ghosting lines caused by the irregular melting behaviour of recycled material. Rather than trying to improve the quality of the recycled plastic, Steelcase embraced the imperfect surface—and went even further by donating the most “messy-looking” stools, produced during colour transitions, to social innovation partners. They framed these unpredictable aesthetics as a reflection of real-world complexity and change.