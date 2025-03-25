Did you know that the concentration of critical raw materials (CRMs), such as gold, in electronic waste is significantly higher than in natural ores? According to a recent study, "there is 80 times more gold in one ton of mobile phones than in a gold mine."

Europe currently relies on external primary sources for these materials, concentrated in sensitive and distant regions such as China, Turkey, and South Africa, making their supply chain vulnerable to shocks and disruptions. With Europe’s growing demand for critical raw materials in the manufacturing of a wide range of electronic and automotive products, it is clear that circular solutions are essential to securing Europe’s supply in the years to come.