AI : iBot4CRMs: A new project to reduce Europe's dependence on imported raw materials
Did you know that the concentration of critical raw materials (CRMs), such as gold, in electronic waste is significantly higher than in natural ores? According to a recent study, "there is 80 times more gold in one ton of mobile phones than in a gold mine."
Europe currently relies on external primary sources for these materials, concentrated in sensitive and distant regions such as China, Turkey, and South Africa, making their supply chain vulnerable to shocks and disruptions. With Europe’s growing demand for critical raw materials in the manufacturing of a wide range of electronic and automotive products, it is clear that circular solutions are essential to securing Europe’s supply in the years to come.
Reducing Europe's reliance on imported raw materials
This is where the four-year EU-funded project iBot4CRMs comes in. Designed to reduce Europe's reliance on imported raw materials, it will utilize urban mining to supplement external sources. By harnessing AI-powered robotic systems, the project will maximize the recovery and recycling of critical raw materials (CRMs) from urban waste, including electrical and electronic equipment and end-of-life vehicles, focusing on materials such as neodymium (for magnets), copper, nickel, aluminum, magnesium, gold, and silver. This will create a cost-efficient secondary resource market for the supply of CRMs, which are essential to the continued manufacturing of sustainable technology products.
To accelerate the uptake of the project outcomes, four end users will be putting the new technologies to use in real-life scenarios and will demonstrate the effectiveness of the solutions across pilot trials. This approach not only enables real-world validation but also paves the way for a cost-effective business strategy for large-scale deployment.
Critical raw materials are especially important as they enable many modern and future sustainable technologies that drive the decarbonization of our value chains. By strengthening Europe's resilience and competitiveness in the supply of CRMs, this project aims to address the challenges and objectives outlined in the Critical Raw Materials Act and the European Green Deal.
About: iBot4CRMs brings together 18 partners from all over Europe. The multidisciplinary nature of the consortium is one of its strengths, combining providers of state-of-the-art technology and sensors with active and innovative players in the recovery of valuable materials and recycling. ISWA acts as the communication and dissemination expert of the project.
Source: Article " Why failing to recycle electronics leaves gold mines untapped" published in April 2018 by The Verge, A. Chen.