The shredding process at Dansk Emballage is optimally adapted to plastic applications. Before shredding, all lattices, pallets and valves are removed from the cans, drums or IBCs, leaving only pure plastic.

An integrated and automated water injection system in the shredder's cutting chamber pre-washes the containers during the shredding process. This cleans the containers of coarse residues and significantly reduces the risk of fire.

Dansk Emballage has also opted for additional rotor wear protection. This ensures that the rotor is well protected against foreign objects and abrasive materials. A camera installed inside the shredder allows continuous monitoring of the process.

The pre-shredded material is then transported to a granulator for further size reduction. This is followed by a friction washer. The combination of granulator and friction washer provides effective shredding and cleaning of plastic waste. The granulator further reduces the size of the material, while the friction washer removes contaminants to provide clean granules for further processing. These two processes are critical to the quality of the recyclate and the efficiency of the overall recycling process.