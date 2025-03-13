Operated by Matrec, a division of GFL Environmental (Matrec - GFL), this MRF will play a key role in modernising recycling and ensuring the sustainability of Quebec's economy. Machinex designed a reliable sorting system that not only meets the Montreal-East region's current needs, but can evolve to meet future requirements.

At Matrec – GFL, our vision is to be Green for Life. This is at the core of our corporate strategy and central to the work we do every day. This new sorting facility reflects our commitment to finding sustainable solutions that enhance material circularity, helping our communities envision a greener future," states Yazan Kano, Vice President Strategy for Eastern Canada at Matrec – GFL.

"At Machinex, we are proud of our roots. We built the first MRF in Quebec, so contributing to improving recycling ‘at home,’ especially through a modernization of this magnitude, has special meaning for our team," explains Pierre Paré, President and owner of Machinex.

The Montreal-Est facility is a tangible step towards achieving the EPR objectives, with the circular economy at its core. By processing recyclable materials in an optimised sorting system equipped with advanced technologies and robust equipment, the facility increases recovery rates and enables them to be resold to local companies for processing and reintroduction into the Quebec economy.