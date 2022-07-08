Machinex is pleased to announce a new project with long-time partner, Rumpke Waste & Recycling, that includes delivery of a brand new 56-Ton Per Hour (TPH) Residential Single Stream system in Columbus, Ohio. The new material recovery facility which will feature the best sorting capabilities and most automation available, will also be one of the largest dedicated Residential Single Stream systems in the country.



Rumpke renewed its commitment to the local community as well as the state of Ohio with its announcement to build the cutting-edge and technology-driven Rumpke Recycling & Resource Center. The facility will not only feature best in class technology but will also host a research center for college students as well as an educational area to raise awareness and consciousness about the environment. The surrounding community will benefit from educational and job opportunities. Machinex is proud to partner with Rumpke to develop this, a milestone in Machinex history. It’s a project that nicely aligns with the Machinex mission to “design solutions for a sustainable tomorrow”.



The coming state-of-the-art system, entirely designed and equipped by Machinex, will efficiently sort all recyclable materials, including papers, cardboard, HDPE, PET, PP, and mixed plastics coming from local residential and commercial curbside collection. Achieving effective sorting of all these materials while maximizing purity rates, interconnectivity and high-technology equipment, were the driving requirements for the design of this system for Rumpke. Thanks to over 50 years of experience in designing and manufacturing high-performance equipment combined with its own AI, Machinex became the awarded supplier.

