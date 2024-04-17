CREATable RESOURCES - NEXT40 edition is a challenge to consider the next 40 years of pre-sorted waste collection within the broader concept of a circular economy. With global objectives to mitigate climate change and protect the environment, increasing the quantity and quality of materials for recycling is a challenge that no one can shy away from. The latest statistics show that zero waste targets are still far from being achieved: in Europe, only 50% of municipal waste is recycled (source: 2021, Eurostat) and globally, no country exceeds 67% of material recycled annually (source: EPI Recycling Index 2022, Yale - Environmental Performance Index). Every action we take on a daily basis contributes to achieving the goal of circularity, where pre-sorted waste collection is seen as a noble act that creates new resources.

In this context, Mattiussi Ecologia is asking young eco-designers to imagine the future of pre-sorting household waste in the home, in order to improve the perception and willingness of residents to do so, as well as to support its effectiveness. Imagining the home of the future, with sustainability and technology in an environment where space is increasingly limited, the aim is to create a new product for the home that is able to combine design, functionality, sustainability and digital technology.

The project developed will be aesthetically pleasing so that it can be placed in any home environment, overcoming the need to hide it from view; it will be intelligently designed to solve the problems of occupying and managing space and controlling odours; lastly, it will be sustainable, both in terms of its construction and in terms of incentivising the ultimate goal of pre-sorted waste collection, in whatever form the local authority chooses (kerbside collection, take-home system).