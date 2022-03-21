DHL Express and Neste have announced a significant step towards decarbonizing aviation logistics by expanding their existing cooperation with a new strategic collaboration. In the next five years, Neste will supply DHL with approximately 320,000 tons (400 million liters) of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation FuelTM. The agreement is Neste’s largest for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to date and one of the largest SAF agreements in the aviation industry.

Neste and DHL have been working together since 2020 making Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel available for DHL’s operations. In 2020, DHL Express became the first cargo operator to use Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel on flights departing from San Francisco International Airport and Amsterdam Airport. In 2021 DHL and Neste extended that cooperation to provide Neste’s SAF for DHL Express’ hub at the UK’s East Midlands airport.

In its Sustainability Roadmap, Deutsche Post DHL Group has committed to using 30 percent of SAF blending for all air transport by 2030. Neste’s SAF is produced from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials. It can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%*, in its neat form and over the life cycle, compared to the fossil jet fuel it replaces, thereby significantly reducing DP-DHL’s carbon footprint.

Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is an available solution today. As a drop-in fuel it can be used with existing aircraft engines and airport fuel infrastructure, requiring no extra investment to them. With the ongoing expansion of Neste’s Singapore refinery and modification to its Rotterdam refinery, Neste will have an annual production capacity for sustainable aviation fuel of 1.5 million tons (approx. 1,875 billion liters) by the end of 2023.

*) Calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology