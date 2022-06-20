New STADLER PX Conveyor raises the bar on purity in sensor sorting

Italian company Irigom Srl has installed 6 PX conveyors at its SSF (Secondary Solid Fuel) plant, which is designed to separate and recover all valuable material from the incoming plastic waste. The recovered PET, PE-LD and PP is sent to a recycling facility, while the residue is used to produce high-quality SSF. The conveyors have been operating for 3 months, sorting PET, PE-LD and PP materials for recovery, metals, and PVC which is removed from the process. Stefano Montanaro, CEO of Irigom, is impressed with the results: “The PX is performing very well. The fast speed up to 4.5 m/s is allowing us to significantly increase the total material input, while maintaining a very high-quality material in the output."

High throughput with excellent purity of output fractions

The new PX conveyor carries over the solid frame construction and long service life of its predecessors, the BB and DB models. It features a slot to fit a sensor under the belt and is easily compatible with NIR and EM sensors from a variety of manufacturers. It offers a belt speed ranging from 3.2 m/s to a fast 4.5 m/s, and can be specified with two motors to ensure the necessary torque at the required speed. The head drum is available in a choice of two diameters: 125mm and 220mm for the best detachment of the material.

The material on the conveyor is accelerated and straightened, so that the sensors fitted in the slot are able to detect accurately the material on the conveyor at all speeds. An optional stabilizer further improves performance by optimizing the positioning of the material on the belt with an air flow. The result is a higher throughput with consistently high sorting quality and a higher purity levels of the blown-out fraction – even at the top speed with light materials such as paper or film.

Compact dimensions for easy transport

The PX benefits from a compact size and is designed for easy transport. The frame, with the belt already mounted, can be separated into three or four sections, depending on the length of the conveyor. These can be stacked for transport and are simple to reassemble on site. Even the model with the widest, 2900mm belt can be loaded on standard trucks or containers, also cutting down on transport costs.