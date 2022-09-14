“Considering the environmental impact and rising cost of diesel, it is important to evaluate alternatives available for solid waste and recycling collection trucks, which are among the lowest fuel economy of all over-the-road vehicles,” stated David Biderman, SWANA Executive Director and CEO. “This new report provides collection fleet managers with useful data and analyses for the fuel options currently on the market,” Biderman added.



“We are proud to be able to provide this in-depth report on this important and timely topic,” said Jeremy O’Brien, SWANA’s Director of Applied Research. “SWANA would like to recognize and thank the organizations that comprise the ARF’s Collection Group Subscribers who identified and voted on this topic as well as supported and assisted in the research.”

The full report, Evaluation of Electricity and Other Alternative Fuels for Solid Waste and Recycling Collection Vehicles, is currently only available to SWANA ARF subscribers. SWANA members receive free access to the report one year after publication.