Infinitum AS, the organisation behind Norway’s long-standing and successful deposit-return scheme, has taken a significant leap forward with the launch of its new sorting facility at Skurve, in the country’s southwest. Since 1999, Infinitum has been the driving force behind Norway’s status as a global leader in beverage container recycling. This latest development, in collaboration with Nordic Recycling Systems (NRS), pushes that leadership to the next level.

The goal was ambitious: to build the most advanced sorting plant in the world for used beverage containers. And the result is a facility that not only meets but exceeds expectations through the deployment of pioneering technologies. According to Harald Haug, Managing Director of Nordic Recycling Systems AS, the decision to partner with Pellenc ST was key: “In 2023, we carried out some trials in the Pellenc ST Tests Centre, the achieved performances convinced us to work together.”