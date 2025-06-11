PET and can recycling : Norway leads the way in the recycling of beverage containers with cutting-edge sorting and AI technology
Infinitum AS, the organisation behind Norway’s long-standing and successful deposit-return scheme, has taken a significant leap forward with the launch of its new sorting facility at Skurve, in the country’s southwest. Since 1999, Infinitum has been the driving force behind Norway’s status as a global leader in beverage container recycling. This latest development, in collaboration with Nordic Recycling Systems (NRS), pushes that leadership to the next level.
The goal was ambitious: to build the most advanced sorting plant in the world for used beverage containers. And the result is a facility that not only meets but exceeds expectations through the deployment of pioneering technologies. According to Harald Haug, Managing Director of Nordic Recycling Systems AS, the decision to partner with Pellenc ST was key: “In 2023, we carried out some trials in the Pellenc ST Tests Centre, the achieved performances convinced us to work together.”
Intelligent sorting for a cleaner future
At the heart of the Skurve facility is a suite of high-performance technologies designed to ensure maximum efficiency and minimal environmental impact. The plant handles more than 14,000 tonnes of PET bottles and beverage cans annually.
A patented robotic bag opening system, enhanced with self-learning camera systems and artificial intelligence, ensures full bag opening and optimal waste processing. This is complemented by a unique air transport system that minimises operational costs while maintaining cleanliness across the facility. To further refine the recycling process, the plant is equipped with an advanced label removal system. Labels are collected separately in large bags, ensuring that the PET material stream remains uncontaminated.
AI-driven optical precision
Pellenc ST’s COMPACT+™ optical sorter is a standout feature of the plant. It uses Infra-red spectroscopy to detect and recover PET bottles and Vision spectroscopy to sort them by colour. The clear PET stream achieves a remarkable purity level of over 99%. This precision ensures that 70% of the plant’s output—primarily PET bottles—and around 20% aluminium cans are efficiently directed into dedicated recycling channels, ready for their second life. Nordic Recycling System chose Pellenc ST to supply the most advanced optical sorters and placed its trust in Pellenc ST, particularly because of the quality of its equipment and services.
With over two decades of experience and more than 3,000 machines in operation globally, Pellenc ST is at the forefront of connected, intelligent sorting systems. Their solutions modernise recycling infrastructure to meet Industry 4.0 standards, enabling facilities like Skurve to deliver exceptional environmental and operational performance.
This facility is more than a national milestone—it’s a blueprint for future-ready recycling that combines smart automation, deep technical expertise, and a commitment to a sustainable world. By redefining what’s possible in PET recycling, Infinitum and its partners are helping to turn waste into lasting value.