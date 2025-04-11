In recent years, sorting centres have seen a gradual change in the waste stream they receive. They are now faced with larger volumes of more complex materials that are more difficult to sort. At the same time, the legislative framework is imposing increasingly ambitious recycling targets. For example, the European Green Deal requires 55% of plastic packaging waste to be recycled by 2030. This means better design for recyclability of materials, but also better sorting performance. With more technical and fragmented waste, ensuring the quality and capture of recoverable products is becoming a real challenge.

For more than 20 years, the teams at Pellenc ST have been developing advanced sorting solutions to recover waste and support operators in their quest for performance. With today's infrared and visible spectrometry solutions, optical sorters are already able to perform advanced sorting operations such as the separation of PET trays/bottles or PET single-use trays/multi-use trays. On the other hand, for certain complex separation requirements, there is still no solution with existing equipment.

This is where artificial intelligence comes in. At Pellenc ST, it is used intelligently alongside existing solutions to improve performance and help operators manage their industrial equipment and control quality. By combining NIR/VIS and DEEP LEARNING technologies, optical sorters gain in analysis speed and can then provide a solution to the most complex sorting tasks. Specifically, the neural network is trained with millions of images to identify the unique characteristics of objects, such as shape, size or other visual differences.