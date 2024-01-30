Bunting designed and built the first Permanent Overband Magnets in the early 1980s and has since supplied thousands to companies operating across the world. Although the basic technology has not changed, advances in magnet materials and manufacturing techniques have significantly enhanced the ferrous metal separation performance.

Overband Magnets lift and automatically recover ferrous metal from conveyed waste. The permanent design features a magnet block mounted in a frame, with two or four pulleys, and a revolving self-cleaning rubber belt.

In operation, the recycled waste is conveyed underneath the Overband Magnet which attracts, lifts and then removes damaging tramp ferrous metal. The size and type of magnetic system (Permanent or Electro) is dictated by the conveyor width, depth of material on the conveyor and the nature of the tramp ferrous metal.

Permanent Overband Magnets are commonly found on mobile recycling plant such as crushers, screens and shredders, and in lower volume installations.