From 7 to 10 October, Lyon will host Pollutec 2025, the leading international trade show dedicated to sustainable resource management. For waste management professionals, this is more than just another event — it's a pivotal platform where bold ideas, strategic connections and actionable solutions converge.

In an industry increasingly defined by rapid innovation and regulatory shifts, waste management leaders must stay ahead of the curve. Pollutec delivers on that promise. The 2025 edition invites professionals to showcase their cutting-edge technologies and services to an audience of high-level decision-makers, industry influencers and public sector stakeholders who are deeply committed to ecological transformation.

At the heart of this year's event is a call to action: leadership and innovation in the face of tomorrow's challenges. Through hands-on demonstrations, live showcases and themed zones, participants will have the opportunity to present and demonstrate their solutions in action — a critical element for companies aiming to stand out in an increasingly competitive market.