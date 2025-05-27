Environmental Innovation : Pollutec 2025: Where waste management meets the future of environmental innovation
From 7 to 10 October, Lyon will host Pollutec 2025, the leading international trade show dedicated to sustainable resource management. For waste management professionals, this is more than just another event — it's a pivotal platform where bold ideas, strategic connections and actionable solutions converge.
In an industry increasingly defined by rapid innovation and regulatory shifts, waste management leaders must stay ahead of the curve. Pollutec delivers on that promise. The 2025 edition invites professionals to showcase their cutting-edge technologies and services to an audience of high-level decision-makers, industry influencers and public sector stakeholders who are deeply committed to ecological transformation.
At the heart of this year's event is a call to action: leadership and innovation in the face of tomorrow's challenges. Through hands-on demonstrations, live showcases and themed zones, participants will have the opportunity to present and demonstrate their solutions in action — a critical element for companies aiming to stand out in an increasingly competitive market.
Strategic partnerships for global impact
One of Pollutec’s standout features is its Green Days B2B Meetings programme, which is coordinated by the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Enterprise Europe Network of the European Commission. These curated matchmaking sessions offer structured opportunities to establish international partnerships centred on environmental innovation, waste valorisation and circular economy strategies, going beyond traditional networking.
For waste management companies looking to collaborate across borders, this is a rare chance to connect with potential clients, technology providers, and policy influencers from around the world, all in one place.
Scaling sustainable growth
Pollutec isn’t just about visibility — it's about velocity. With over 50,000 industry professionals and almost 2,000 exhibitors expected to attend, the show provides a rich environment for collaboration and business development. For emerging innovators and established players alike, the event offers a unique environment in which to test ideas, pilot new projects and gain direct market feedback.
Why Lyon? Why now?
Situated in a region with a strong industrial heritage and a commitment to ecology, Lyon is the perfect host city for the latest chapter of Pollutec. As environmental regulation tightens and public awareness grows, the need for robust, scalable waste management solutions is more urgent than ever. Pollutec meets this demand with energy, expertise and an unparalleled network of environmental changemakers.
So, if you're serious about shaping the future of waste and resource management, save the date. Pollutec 2025 is more than just an event — it's where tomorrow's environmental solutions take root today.
