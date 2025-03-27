DRS : Portugal to introduce deposit return scheme in 2026, setting a model for southern Europe
Portugal will launch its national Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) for single-use drinks packaging in 2026, marking a significant step forward for environmental sustainability in Southern Europe. SDR Portugal will act as the scheme administrator, while Sensoneo has been selected as the IT solution provider, expanding its presence as a trusted IT partner for DRS implementations in its eighth European country.
As the first continental southern European country to implement a full-fledged Deposit Return Scheme, Portugal is positioning itself as an innovator in the region. While small island Malta pioneered the concept in the Mediterranean with its own DRS launch in November 2022, Portugal's implementation will serve as an influential model for larger neighbouring countries such as Spain, France and Italy. Known as a country of explorers, Portugal is once again demonstrating its forward-thinking approach by implementing a system that promotes circularity, reduces waste and increases recycling rates.
Optimising processes to ensure high collection rates
Sensoneo's IT system will power the entire DRS infrastructure, covering all operational aspects, including the critical reverse logistics component known as the take-back system, ensuring efficient tracking, collection processes, warehousing and transport management. The digital ecosystem will also include several mobile applications to improve stakeholder engagement and efficiency.
One of the key differentiators of the Portuguese DRS is the integration of the HoReCa sector - hotels, restaurants and catering. Drawing on its experience in Malta, where HoReCa participation contributed significantly to the efficiency of the system, Sensoneo will optimise the process to ensure high collection rates across all participating venues.
Making recycling convenient and effective
With a population and retail landscape similar to other European countries that have successfully implemented DRS, it is estimated that Portugal could have between 7,000 and 10,000 collection points. These accessible points will make recycling convenient and effective for Portuguese consumers.
Pedro Lago, IT Business Development and IT Director from SDR Portugal, is very satisfied to have Sensoneo on board as an IT system provider: "The first milestones achieved in this project have shown that we are on the right track for a smooth, yet rigorous and demanding, implementation. We still have a lot of hard work ahead of us, but I am confident that, thanks to strategic partners like Sensoneo, Portugal will have a well-functioning, trustworthy and advanced Deposit Return Scheme."
Martin Basila, CEO of Sensoneo, expressed his enthusiasm for the project: “We are proud to support another Deposit Return Scheme with our IT expertise, especially in a region that is implementing such a system for the first time. Our extensive experience from previous projects, particularly in Malta’s HoReCa sector, will enable us to create a highly efficient and innovative solution for Portugal. By leveraging our technology, we are confident that Portugal’s DRS will achieve outstanding results and serve as a model for other Southern European nations.”
Portugal’s Deposit Return Scheme is a landmark initiative that will enhance recycling, reduce waste, and set a precedent for sustainable waste management in the region. With SDR Portugal at the helm and Sensoneo providing the IT backbone, Portugal’s DRS is well-positioned to deliver lasting environmental and economic benefits.