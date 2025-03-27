With a population and retail landscape similar to other European countries that have successfully implemented DRS, it is estimated that Portugal could have between 7,000 and 10,000 collection points. These accessible points will make recycling convenient and effective for Portuguese consumers.

Pedro Lago, IT Business Development and IT Director from SDR Portugal, is very satisfied to have Sensoneo on board as an IT system provider: "The first milestones achieved in this project have shown that we are on the right track for a smooth, yet rigorous and demanding, implementation. We still have a lot of hard work ahead of us, but I am confident that, thanks to strategic partners like Sensoneo, Portugal will have a well-functioning, trustworthy and advanced Deposit Return Scheme."

Martin Basila, CEO of Sensoneo, expressed his enthusiasm for the project: “We are proud to support another Deposit Return Scheme with our IT expertise, especially in a region that is implementing such a system for the first time. Our extensive experience from previous projects, particularly in Malta’s HoReCa sector, will enable us to create a highly efficient and innovative solution for Portugal. By leveraging our technology, we are confident that Portugal’s DRS will achieve outstanding results and serve as a model for other Southern European nations.”

Portugal’s Deposit Return Scheme is a landmark initiative that will enhance recycling, reduce waste, and set a precedent for sustainable waste management in the region. With SDR Portugal at the helm and Sensoneo providing the IT backbone, Portugal’s DRS is well-positioned to deliver lasting environmental and economic benefits.