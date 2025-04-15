As the global energy sector pivots away from fossil fuels, the spotlight is now firmly on renewable and sustainable alternatives. Among these, Waste-to-Energy (WtE) has emerged as a pivotal solution—bridging the gap between responsible waste disposal and clean power generation. Thermal WtE, in particular, converts municipal, commercial, and industrial waste into electricity and heat, reducing the volume of landfill waste while significantly offsetting greenhouse gas emissions.

According to a recent MDPI study, WtE systems in Europe alone have the potential to prevent up to 50 million tons of CO₂ emissions—a compelling statistic that underscores the environmental value of this technology. At the heart of these systems lies advanced steam turbine technology, the driving force that turns thermal waste into grid-ready energy.