Sorting facilities operate in high-pressure environments where every second counts. ProDigit ensures no detail goes unnoticed by providing:

Timeline visualization for real-time tracking of production and throughput quantities.

for real-time tracking of production and throughput quantities. Automated downtime recording , complete with root cause analysis and comment function for operators.

, complete with root cause analysis and comment function for operators. Tamper-proof shift logs, creating a transparent record of operations.

Beyond simple monitoring, ProDigit enables detailed fault analysis. With intelligent rankings of fault sources and heat maps pinpointing areas of concern, plant managers can make proactive decisions to optimize performance before minor issues turn into costly problems.