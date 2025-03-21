AI : ProDigit from Sutco – Smart data for smart decisions
The waste management industry is undergoing a digital revolution, and Sutco RecyclingTechnik GmbH is at the forefront with its innovative ProDigit platform. As one of the world's largest manufacturers of sorting and processing systems for various types of waste, Sutco uses its expertise and experience to create powerful monitoring solutions, analysing and optimising sorting processes and plant operation in real-time, explains Yannick Rödder, Head of Process Engineering at Sutco. The future of waste management isn't just about recycling; it's about making every decision count, backed by smart data.
A digital leap forward
Gone are the days when waste sorting was all about conveyor belts and guesswork. Today, the industry demands precision, automation, and real-time insights. Enter ProDigit – a web-based, all-in-one digital solution that provides seamless monitoring and analysis of sorting processes. Accessible from both desktop and mobile devices (no installation needed), it ensures plant operators are always in control, whether they're in the office or on the go. With a modular structure, ProDigit is built to evolve alongside the ever-changing demands of the industry.
Personalisation meets performance
One size never fits all, and Sutco understands that. ProDigit allows companies to customize user accounts with specific permissions, ensuring employees see only the data relevant to their roles. A standout feature is the automated shift model, which records and analyses shift-related data with pinpoint accuracy. Daily, weekly, and monthly reports provide insights into production trends, helping operators fine-tune their processes for maximum output.
Smarter sorting through data insights
Sorting facilities operate in high-pressure environments where every second counts. ProDigit ensures no detail goes unnoticed by providing:
- Timeline visualization for real-time tracking of production and throughput quantities.
- Automated downtime recording, complete with root cause analysis and comment function for operators.
- Tamper-proof shift logs, creating a transparent record of operations.
Beyond simple monitoring, ProDigit enables detailed fault analysis. With intelligent rankings of fault sources and heat maps pinpointing areas of concern, plant managers can make proactive decisions to optimize performance before minor issues turn into costly problems.
Data-driven efficiency
Information is power, and ProDigit ensures that data is more than just numbers on a screen. The platform generates automatic reports, delivering key insights to users via email at chosen intervals. Production and performance KPIs can be compared over any time frame, while seamless system integration allows for smooth data export into existing IT infrastructures via Excel or REST API. In short, it transforms raw data into actionable intelligence.
Future-proof waste management
As waste management continues to evolve, digitalization is no longer an option – it's a necessity. The industry is shifting towards a circular economy, where efficiency, sustainability, and innovation go hand in hand. ProDigit supports this transition by continuously enhancing its capabilities through over-the-air updates. With no need for manual software maintenance or security patches, customers can rest assured their system remains at the cutting edge.
"Digital transformation is essential for economical and sustainable waste management," says Naemi Denz, Managing Director of Sutco. "With ProDigit, we are creating a solution that truly helps our customers make their operations smarter, more efficient, and more transparent."
Smart data, smarter decisions
Waste management is no longer just about handling refuse; it's about optimizing resources, maximizing efficiency, and minimizing environmental impact. Sutco's ProDigit embodies this shift, offering a powerful tool that puts data at the heart of decision-making. By leveraging smart analytics and automation, waste-sorting plants can achieve peak performance with ease.
In a world where sustainability is king, ProDigit ensures that the waste industry isn't just keeping up – it's leading the way. After all, when it comes to making the right choices, why rely on gut instinct when you can have smart data to back you up?
In cooperation with Sutco RecyclingTechnik GmbH.