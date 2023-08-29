First of all, the customers have to be taken along. While principally customers show a high demand for sustainable packaging solutions in e-commerce such as reusable packaging, this relates to the design of the return channels and the reduction of the economic and practical effort for the customers. Although an increase in the selection rate can be achieved by appropriately designing the front end of the online shop (active choice), this should go hand in hand with the required further developments to the return system.



The reduction of additional costs resulting from the return logistics will be a key factor in the uptake of reusable solutions in e-commerce. Pooling solutions in particular can potentially contribute to a reduction in costs in the future. To some extent, a hen-and-egg problem can be observed here. As long as the reusable packaging is only used by a very limited number of online retailers, the amounts are too low to efficiently build up and operate a pool system. On the other hand, without a working pool system, it is unlikely the costs will significantly be reduced.



Additional regulatory impulses could potentially stimulate a development of the situation here.