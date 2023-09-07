For the renewal of the material handling fleet, the company examined all options on the market. Gerhard Pirchner, Ascendum sales representative, has been supporting Rieger Entsorgungs GmbH in matters of construction machinery for several years and enabled the company to test the SENNEBOGEN 822 of the new G series. Site manager Helmut Vorwagner explains: "We knew about Ascendum's good service and wanted to test whether SENNEBOGEN met our requirements. Gerhard Pirchner organised a new 822 G material handler with a 10 m reach and a 450 litre sorting grab for us to try out for a week. We tested it and liked it so much that we didn't want to give it away!"

As the successor to the 818 E and the latest addition to the G Series, the 822 G offers a number of improvements that significantly increase operator comfort and performance while reducing fuel consumption. The intelligent layout of the machine components allows easy access to all service points for daily maintenance. The new elevating panoramic cab features an extra-wide, air-conditioned comfort seat. The machine can be adapted to the operator's individual needs by means of storable operator profiles.