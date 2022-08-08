Interesting programme at recycling event : RWM & Letsrecycle Live 2022 – Headline speakers revealed
This year will see the two dynamic events run alongside each other for the first time, and are set to welcome more than 10,000 visitors across the two days; spread across indoor halls (halls 17, 18, 19 and 20) and an added 10,000m2 of outdoor exhibition space. The best of both shows, the 2022 event features 200+ speakers across 9 conference theatres, 150+ CPD accredited sessions, 850+ exhibitors, live material processing, 50+ vehicle demonstrations and exclusive free-to-attend networking events including the Local Authority Lounge, Women in Sustainability, private meetings, the Careers Corner, the Excellence in Innovation Awards, and much more.
Visitors will be able to hear from industry experts in the conference theatres, see the latest innovative equipment and vehicles in the demonstration areas and make powerful new connections at one of a host of exclusive networking events.
With the event being organised in partnership with industry-leading organisations including the Chartered Institutes of Wastes Management, the Environmental Services Association and www.letsrecycle.com
More than just an exhibition, RWM & Letsrecycle Live serve as a platform to accelerate the transition to a better and more environmentally friendly planet through better use of our natural resources. Discuss critical topics, present innovative green technologies, and use the show as an international springboard to launch solutions to the world’s future challenges and spark industry change. Visitors will be able to connect with cutting-edge suppliers and key decision makers across waste management, local authorities, energy from waste, reprocessors, waste producers, local authorities, independent operators, and much more.
Headline speakers
Details of some of the headline speakers at the RWM & Letsrecycle Live trade shows have now been released. The first day will play host to a session on the impact of the Resources & Waste Strategy featuring Chris Preston, Deputy Director of Resources and Waste at Defra, and Chris Mills, Special Advisor on Collections and Recycling at WRAP.
There will also be a panel discussion between some of the resource management sector’s leaders, chaired by the new President of the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management, Dr Anna Willets. The discussion will feature contributions from John Scanlon, CEO of Suez recycling and recovery, Mike Maudsley, CEO of Enfinium, and Grundon’s Deputy Chairman, Neil Grundon.
Day Two
During the shows’ second day, Rich Loretto, Director of Amazon’s circular economy team, will deliver a keynote address. Mr Loretto’s team focuses on circular business models and reducing waste, working with multiple teams within Amazon worldwide, and leveraging experience and expertise with NGOs, industrial coalitions and academic groups.
The day will also feature a headline presentation from the Slovakian Minister of Environment, Ján Budaj, on how his country implemented a successful deposit return scheme.
The Waste Industry Safety & Health (WISH Forum) will deliver a conference session and collection of workshops on the second day. There will be an opening address from Rick Brunt, Director of the Health & Safety Executive, and presentations from key WISH Forum members on their work on reducing accidents and injuries and raising standards across the sector.
The day will also feature a presentation from Richard Reichinger of Kellogg’s, and will look at waste producers’ changing approach to the lifecycle of products and packaging, and operating within the framework of a circular economy.
Tickets
Other presentations across the two days will address the role of resource management in the road to net-zero in a session supported by the Environmental Services Association, waste crime, women in the resources sector, diversity in sustainability and the key challenges facing each material stream.
The combined team of RWM and letsrecycle.com look forward to bringing you a bigger, better, and revitalised event for the industry.