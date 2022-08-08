This year will see the two dynamic events run alongside each other for the first time, and are set to welcome more than 10,000 visitors across the two days; spread across indoor halls (halls 17, 18, 19 and 20) and an added 10,000m2 of outdoor exhibition space. The best of both shows, the 2022 event features 200+ speakers across 9 conference theatres, 150+ CPD accredited sessions, 850+ exhibitors, live material processing, 50+ vehicle demonstrations and exclusive free-to-attend networking events including the Local Authority Lounge, Women in Sustainability, private meetings, the Careers Corner, the Excellence in Innovation Awards, and much more.

Visitors will be able to hear from industry experts in the conference theatres, see the latest innovative equipment and vehicles in the demonstration areas and make powerful new connections at one of a host of exclusive networking events. Registration is free, sign up online at www.rwmexhibition.com



With the event being organised in partnership with industry-leading organisations including the Chartered Institutes of Wastes Management, the Environmental Services Association and www.letsrecycle.com, be ready to connect with the biggest players and access need-to-know insights that drive the sector forward and improve your business operations.

More than just an exhibition, RWM & Letsrecycle Live serve as a platform to accelerate the transition to a better and more environmentally friendly planet through better use of our natural resources. Discuss critical topics, present innovative green technologies, and use the show as an international springboard to launch solutions to the world’s future challenges and spark industry change. Visitors will be able to connect with cutting-edge suppliers and key decision makers across waste management, local authorities, energy from waste, reprocessors, waste producers, local authorities, independent operators, and much more.