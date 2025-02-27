AI : Schaeffler embraces digitalization for sustainable waste management
Schaeffler, one of Slovakia’s largest employers, is making significant strides in sustainability by leveraging digital technology to enhance waste management. With two major manufacturing plants in Skalica and Kysucké Nové Mesto and a workforce of 9,000 employees, the Motion Technology leader is committed not only to production excellence but also to minimizing its environmental footprint. Viewing sustainability as a broad, integrated responsibility, the company has taken a proactive approach by digitalizing waste management at its Skalica plant in collaboration with Sensoneo, a pioneer in smart waste management solutions.
Innovative waste monitoring with IoT
In the summer of 2024, Schaeffler launched a pilot project featuring the deployment of ultrasonic sensors in large-capacity waste containers. These sensors, installed in 17 different types of containers, monitor fill levels in real-time. Given the varied waste accumulation rates—sheet metal waste can reach up to 10 cubic meters daily, while aluminum chips may take a month to fill a container—the initiative allows for more precise tracking and management. Over the course of the three-month pilot, the system recorded an impressive 490,000 kg of production waste.
Using IoT technology, the sensors transmit data to the Sensoneo software platform, accessible by both plant operators and the external waste collection company. This integration enables just-in-time pickups, significantly reducing the risk of container overfilling. The result? Improved coordination, fewer unnecessary collection trips, and reduced carbon emissions from transportation. Rather than transporting half-empty containers, waste collectors now have precise information about which materials require collection each day.
A fully integrated waste management system
Beyond tracking fill levels, the digitalized system streamlines the entire waste collection process. Each container is marked with a QR code, which is scanned during collection alongside weight data recorded via a QR-coded weighing slip. The collection vehicle driver uploads this information into the app, ensuring real-time, accurate records of waste volumes.
This system also accommodates waste without fixed container stands, such as scrap pipe material, by enabling on-call pickups. Additionally, the app facilitates contamination reporting by allowing operators to attach verification photos, eliminating disputes over waste quality.
Miroslava Hanzlovičová, Head of the Waste Management Team at Schaeffler, emphasized the solution’s efficiency: “The analytical reports provide us with clear and accurate data in one place, while allowing us to easily filter for a specific period. Real-time monitoring of container status is a major advantage because we can track it remotely, saving time for staff who no longer have to physically check containers or coordinate pickups with the collection company. At the same time, the entire system from Sensoneo is seamlessly connected in an end-to-end way, from measuring container fullness to the final weighing of the waste.”
A model for sustainable industry
A key aspect of this digital transformation is its focus on industrial waste that holds significant recycling and resale value. With the successful implementation of the system at Skalica, Schaeffler is now preparing to expand this smart waste management solution to its other plants in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
By embracing innovative digital solutions, Schaeffler reinforces its commitment to sustainability, operational efficiency, and environmental responsibility—paving the way for a smarter, greener future in industrial waste management.