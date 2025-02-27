Beyond tracking fill levels, the digitalized system streamlines the entire waste collection process. Each container is marked with a QR code, which is scanned during collection alongside weight data recorded via a QR-coded weighing slip. The collection vehicle driver uploads this information into the app, ensuring real-time, accurate records of waste volumes.

This system also accommodates waste without fixed container stands, such as scrap pipe material, by enabling on-call pickups. Additionally, the app facilitates contamination reporting by allowing operators to attach verification photos, eliminating disputes over waste quality.

Miroslava Hanzlovičová, Head of the Waste Management Team at Schaeffler, emphasized the solution’s efficiency: “The analytical reports provide us with clear and accurate data in one place, while allowing us to easily filter for a specific period. Real-time monitoring of container status is a major advantage because we can track it remotely, saving time for staff who no longer have to physically check containers or coordinate pickups with the collection company. At the same time, the entire system from Sensoneo is seamlessly connected in an end-to-end way, from measuring container fullness to the final weighing of the waste.”