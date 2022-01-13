Plastics industry leader Sigma Stretch Film has partnered with the recycling and sustainability experts at iSustain Recycling to launch a new recycling initiative to benefit Sigma customers. As a manufacturer and purveyor of stretch film, Sigma Stretch Film recognizes an opportunity to further support its customer base with cutting edge sustainability solutions. With the help of iSustain Recycling, Sigma Stretch Film will provide turnkey solutions for their clients. Sigma Stretch Film is recognized as the industry leader in manufacturing and distributing stretch film products with a team of over 450 employees and the capacity to produce more than 700 million pounds per year. Through its partnership, iSustain Recycling will help recycle those products responsibly and economically at the end of their life cycles.



iSustain Recycling specializes in creative custom recycling solutions for businesses that deal in

massive quantities of materials that other companies deem unrecyclable. From stretch film to corrugated cores and dividers to Gaylord boxes and even food waste, iSustain Recycling excels at

finding creative long-term solutions through reuse, recycling, alternative energy, and/or advanced recycling. iSustain Recycling is a Certified Women’s owned and operated by the WBENC with a national presence, helping customers across the U.S. recycle more than 161 million pounds of plastic every year.



Sigma Stretch Film has already shown a commitment to sustainability in the way they approach business, as well as through other partnerships to improve these efforts through various initiatives such as Operation Clean Sweep and Sustainable Packaging Coalition. Their partnership with iSustain Recycling is yet another example of their diligence in bolstering environmentally-conscious activity by expanding their commitment in supporting their customers’ recycling plans. Through this unique partnership, Sigma Stretch Film will direct their customer recycling inquiries to iSustain Recycling, which will then develop waste stream-optimizing recycling programs that are both efficient and cost-effective, while also having a positive impact on the environment. The primary benefits to Sigma Stretch Film customers are just that, cost savings, more sustainable business practices, and removing hard-to-recycle items clogging up their workspaces.



iSustain Recycling specializes in recycling polyethylene films, polypropylene films, crosslinked films, non-olefin films, coated films, purges, pellets, rigid plastics, cardboard, Gaylord boxes, supersacs, pallets, corrugated cores, and more.

