In response to the growing demand for fire retardant products, Sirmax North America, the US subsidiary of the Italian group, is boosting its business in polypropylene-based flame retardant compounds with a dedicated production line. Specialising in the production of virgin polypropylene compounds, engineering plastics, post-consumer and post-industrial mechanical recycling compounds and biocompounds for a wide range of applications, the US subsidiary of the Sirmax Group has developed several formulations that meet the most stringent industry regulations for preventing the spread of flames, thereby improving fire safety in numerous end-use applications.

These thermoplastic compounds contain flame retardant additives, chemicals designed to reduce flammability. When added to plastic polymers, these special ingredients delay ignition, slow the spread of flames and reduce the rate of combustion. Because of their unique properties, compounds with these properties can offer increased fire safety, extending escape time and protecting people, buildings and property.