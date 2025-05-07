Advanced sorting solutions : Smart sorting, smarter sustainability: How STADLER is empowering the Nordic circular economy
Nordic countries are internationally recognised for their high standards in environmental responsibility. From carbon neutrality targets to rigorous recycling benchmarks, the region demands excellence in waste sorting systems. STADLER Anlagenbau GmbH has emerged as a key player in this evolving space, delivering highly automated, data-driven solutions that elevate material recovery to new heights.
"The Nordic markets demand solutions that are not only technologically advanced but also aligned with their strong environmental ethos," said Jürgen Berger, Head of International Sales at STADLER Anlagenbau GmbH. "With a strong track record in the region, we understand the specific needs of our customers and provide high-quality, future-proof solutions that help them maximise material recovery, improve operational performance, meet ambitious recycling targets, and deliver long-term value."
Examples abound. In Finland, STADLER collaborated with Remeo Oy on a Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) serving the Greater Helsinki Region. With AI and automation at its core, the facility processes up to 180,000 tonnes of commercial, industrial, and construction waste annually—helping push Finland toward its 70% recycling target.
Recycling with purpose: Tailored solutions for a circular economy
While the Nordic countries share an overarching vision for environmental stewardship, each presents unique logistical, regulatory, and cultural challenges. STADLER’s ability to offer customised, locally relevant solutions sets it apart.
In Denmark, the company partnered with Dansk Retursystem to deliver a highly automated facility for PET bottles and aluminium cans—supporting the nation's cutting-edge deposit return system. The plant’s flexibility and efficiency are emblematic of public-private collaboration toward circular goals.
Norway has also seen the transformative impact of STADLER’s technology. The ROAF municipal waste facility near Oslo uses optical sorting to extract plastic and biowaste from mixed household waste streams. This facility is helping the country make meaningful strides toward its 70% recycling goal by 2030. STADLER's upcoming project with IVAR IKS in Stavanger—a new municipal waste sorting plant capable of processing 40 tonnes per hour—is expected to further bolster Norway’s waste recovery infrastructure when it opens in 2027.
In Fetsund, STADLER worked with Veolia PET Norge AS to enhance PET bottle recycling using cutting-edge screening and sorting systems. The result: high-purity outputs that meet stringent quality demands.
In Sweden, the company broke new ground by building the world's first fully automated textile sorting plant in Malmö. Leveraging near-infrared (NIR) technology, the facility identifies and separates different fibre types, laying the foundation for scalable textile recycling—a crucial step for circularity in the fashion sector.
Enduring support and customer-focused service
STADLER’s commitment extends beyond installation. With a strong regional presence, the company offers localised after-sales service, responsive maintenance, and deep regulatory insight—essential elements in an industry where uptime and compliance are non-negotiable.
"In our relationship with STADLER, we have always been impressed by the high quality and efficiency of its solutions, as well as the excellent collaboration before, during and even after installation,” said Jan Ostendarp, Head of PET Technology at Veolia. “If I had to sum up our experience of STADLER in a few words, I would say: reliable and high quality."
Paving the way for future-proof waste solutions
With a reputation built on performance, partnership, and innovation, STADLER continues to shape the future of waste management across the Nordic region. As these countries push further into the era of carbon neutrality and closed-loop systems, STADLER stands as a trusted ally—translating bold environmental visions into scalable, efficient, and intelligent sorting infrastructures.