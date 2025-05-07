"The Nordic markets demand solutions that are not only technologically advanced but also aligned with their strong environmental ethos," said Jürgen Berger, Head of International Sales at STADLER Anlagenbau GmbH. "With a strong track record in the region, we understand the specific needs of our customers and provide high-quality, future-proof solutions that help them maximise material recovery, improve operational performance, meet ambitious recycling targets, and deliver long-term value."

Examples abound. In Finland, STADLER collaborated with Remeo Oy on a Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) serving the Greater Helsinki Region. With AI and automation at its core, the facility processes up to 180,000 tonnes of commercial, industrial, and construction waste annually—helping push Finland toward its 70% recycling target.