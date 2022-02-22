Spross AG is a Zurich-based family business that offers dumping and disposal services, as well as landscaping and real estate services. Spross began its cooperation with Zenrobotics back in 2019 with an aim to increase the efficiency of their waste recycling. Manager of Disposal Services at Spross-Groupe Josef Binzegger has been more than happy with the waste sorting technology Zenrobotics provides.

So much so that the waste operator has now decided to invest more into ZenRobotics’ technology. Spross will double the amount of robot arms at their RWZ facility in 2022 to have more fractions sorted at up to 4000 picks per hour - allowing them to earn more from valuable fractions or reduce the cost of elimination. So far, the robot's been recovering mainly concrete and stone for concrete production, and also wood and plastics as well as some metals.

The robot is custom made and it is a perfect fit for the plant despite its challenging environment. "We are working 13 meters above ground and what amazed me was that these robots work perfectly in these difficult surroundings. This environment is dusty, it is not heated and the ground vibrates all the time," says Josef Binzegger, Manager of Disposal Services, Spross Grouppe.

Because the waste sorting robots work so well under challenging circumstances, they have increased work safety by replacing manual labor. Thanks to the robot's high-performance and reliability, people have been able to increase their own production.



Binzegger is astonished by how well the robot can differentiate between various kinds of materials with a single arm. The waste sorting robot can sort up to four different types of fractions and can be programmed to detect new sorts of waste simply by running the waste through it and telling the robot that this item needs to be collected.

Zenrobotics allows Spross to keep up with legal and commercial requirements and is able to adapt to waste regulation changes with ease. The waste sorting robot is also very easy to use via a touch screen. "If you know how to use an iPhone, you also know how to use this robot with no difficulties," so Binzegger.

