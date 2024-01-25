This announcement brings the use of artificial intelligence for automated sorting to WEEE and metals, which although is increasingly being used to sort household waste, has not yet been widely applied to WEEE or metals.

SWEEEP Kuusakoski, based in Sittingbourne, Kent, specialises in the recycling of waste electrical and electronic equipment. Recycleye is a ground-breaking technology company bringing AI-powered automated sorting to waste and materials management. Together, the companies deployed an optical sorter that uses AI and machine learning to innovatively sort e-waste for recycling.

Whilst existing optical sorters in waste facilities already use pneumatic ejection, the integration of the technology with AI rather than NIR is novel to this application. Using AI to detect objects means they are identified by a range of visual features, just like a human eye, rather than by purely colour and light-based sensors.

In WEEE, this means that the new technology can detect PCBs compared to other pieces of metal and plastic, so precious metal content can be extracted for recovery. Historically, existing optical sorters have struggled to identify PCBs accurately when broken into small fractions, and so AI-powered ejection is now equipping metal recyclers like SWEEEP with new capabilities.

Similarly, the multi-material nature of batteries makes them difficult to detect with NIR, and often a manual task. Yet AI has the potential to detect and eject batteries based on visual features, reducing the risk of ignition during the recycling process.