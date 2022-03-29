TerraCycle and Evreka implement new waste management system

International recycling leader TerraCycle and Evreka, a Sustainability as a Service company that specialises in waste management tracking, announced the implementation of cutting-edge waste management technology that uses real-time, optimised data that will revolutionise the waste collection operations for all TerraCycle waste streams. The solution is scheduled to be deployed within TerraCycle’s European and North American operations beginning in March with additional markets following throughout 2022.

"This software provides us the ability to centralise and scale the tracking of all waste movements through each step of our global supply chain from receipt through multiple stages of sortation and processing to final recycling,” said Tom Szaky, CEO of TerraCycle. “The centralisation and tracking methods implemented will allow third party certification of our recycling claims beyond any standards we’ve seen within the waste industry."

Evreka’s software will provide asset and operations management solutions for TerraCycle’s Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) and will work in tandem with the company's current systems. Data from the MRF will be stored in Evreka’s all-in-one management platform, which can monitor the waste as it moves through the recycling process.

“We are proud to be working hand in hand with a company as innovative as TerraCycle in our efforts to solve the world’s waste problem and create a sustainable future,” said Umutcan Duman, CEO of Evreka. “We have achieved new successes by broadening the variety of our product range to ensure optimisation in all aspects of waste management. Through these successes, it is especially exhilarating to know that our efforts in digitising waste management have found a purpose toward a greater cause, where we can advance the frontiers of sustainability for a better world.”



With its vision aiming to provide Sustainability as a Service, Evreka hopes to help tackle the global waste problem and develop inclusive sustainable solutions by working with partners in the public and private sector across different industries, including waste generators, processors, recyclers, brand owners and regulators.

