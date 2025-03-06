Waste to Energy : The ISWA approach: A global framework for change
At last November’s WtE Beacon conference in Stockholm, Sweden, Björn Appelqvist, Chair of the ISWA Scientific and Technical Committee, delivered a stark reality check on the state of global waste management. The statistics he presented painted a troubling picture: in 2020 alone, the world generated more than 2,000 billion tons of waste, with 38 percent of it inadequately disposed of and only 19 percent recycled. Even more alarming, approximately 2.7 billion people still lack access to basic waste collection services. If current trends persist, municipal solid waste could surge by nearly 80 percent by 2050, exacerbating an already dire situation.
This crisis is not just an environmental issue; it is a human rights challenge. Inadequate waste management leads to pollution, public health risks, and severe environmental degradation. As Appelqvist emphasized, everyone deserves protection from the harmful effects of waste
The International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) has taken a proactive stance in tackling this crisis. Recently, it introduced a comprehensive guide to sustainable waste management based on five key principles:
- Human Rights,
- Political Commitment,
- Waste Planning,
- Economics of Waste,
- and Circular Economy.
These pillars provide a structured approach to improving global waste management systems, particularly in regions where waste infrastructure is lacking.
A pressing concern highlighted by ISWA is the growing menace of plastic waste. An estimated 8 to 12 million tons of plastic find their way into the oceans annually, primarily due to poor waste collection and disposal practices. The proliferation of microplastics further compounds the problem, threatening marine ecosystems and even interfering with Earth’s oxygen production. Without urgent action, plastic pollution could spiral out of control.
A call for systemic change
To combat this escalating crisis, ISWA has outlined five crucial measures that must be implemented worldwide:
- Reduce plastic waste – Minimizing plastic production and consumption is key to curbing pollution at its source.
- Ensure universal waste collection – Every community must have access to proper waste disposal systems, with a particular focus on plastics.
- Upgrade illegal and open dumpsites – The widespread practice of open dumping and burning must be eliminated to prevent toxic emissions and environmental degradation.
- Hold producers accountable – Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes must be strengthened to ensure manufacturers take responsibility for the entire life cycle of their products.
- Develop context-specific waste management solutions – Strategies must be tailored to fit the socio-economic and cultural conditions of each region to ensure effective implementation.
Waste-to-Energy: Part of the solution
While reducing waste and improving recycling are fundamental, waste-to-energy (WtE) technology presents a viable solution for dealing with non-recyclable waste. By converting waste into energy, WtE not only reduces landfill dependency but also generates electricity and heat, contributing to a more sustainable energy mix. In countries with advanced waste management systems, WtE has already proven to be an efficient and environmentally sound alternative to uncontrolled dumping and open burning.
A shared responsibility
Addressing the global waste crisis requires a multi-faceted approach that includes government commitment, corporate responsibility, and community engagement, Appleqvist stressed. ISWA’s framework provides a roadmap for countries at different stages of waste management development, but action must be taken swiftly and decisively.