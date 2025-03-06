At last November’s WtE Beacon conference in Stockholm, Sweden, Björn Appelqvist, Chair of the ISWA Scientific and Technical Committee, delivered a stark reality check on the state of global waste management. The statistics he presented painted a troubling picture: in 2020 alone, the world generated more than 2,000 billion tons of waste, with 38 percent of it inadequately disposed of and only 19 percent recycled. Even more alarming, approximately 2.7 billion people still lack access to basic waste collection services. If current trends persist, municipal solid waste could surge by nearly 80 percent by 2050, exacerbating an already dire situation.

This crisis is not just an environmental issue; it is a human rights challenge. Inadequate waste management leads to pollution, public health risks, and severe environmental degradation. As Appelqvist emphasized, everyone deserves protection from the harmful effects of waste